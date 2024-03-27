Tel Aviv [Israel], March 27 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Transportation expects that more than 1.2 million passengers will pass through Ben Gurion Airport in the month of April.

The high rate of traffic, in spite of the ongoing war in Gaza, is anticipated due to the upcoming Passover holiday and more international airlines that are expected to soon resume service to Israel.

Numerous people from around the world will visit Israel during the holiday and many Israelis will travel abroad.

About 60,000 passengers a day are expected to pass through Israel during the Passover holiday on international flights.

The peak day in Israel is expected to be April 21, the eve of the holiday. However, due to the security situation, the volume of passengers during the Passover holiday this year is expected to be about 40 per cent lower compared to the corresponding period last year, said the ministry.

The leading destinations for Israelis in Pesach 2024 will be Greece and Cyprus, with approximately 60 aircraft travelling between the countries per day and approximately 1,840 total flights during the month of April.

Greece and Cyprus are two of the most popular destinations for Israeli travellers due to their close proximity and low costs. Other leading destinations are the United Arab Emirates, the USA and Italy. (ANI/TPS)

