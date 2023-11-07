Washington DC [US], November 7 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Monday discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the possibility of 'tactical pauses' to provide civilians with opportunities to safely depart, allow aid to enter to help civilians in need, and enable the release of hostages.

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank on Monday morning, the White House said in a statement.

Biden and Netanyahu discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, including many children and a number of American citizens.

"The two leaders discussed the possibility of tactical pauses to provide civilians with opportunities to safely depart from areas of ongoing fighting, to ensure assistance is reaching civilians in need, and to enable potential hostage releases," the statement read.

They welcomed the increase in humanitarian assistance over the past week and discussed the necessity to significantly ramp up deliveries over the coming week, including by increasing the capacity to screen and stage trucks going into Gaza.

President Biden reiterated his steadfast support for Israel and the protection of Israeli citizens from Hamas and all other threats while also emphasizing the imperative to protect Palestinian civilians and reduce civilian harm in the course of military operations.

Biden also discussed the situation in the West Bank and the need to hold "extremist settlers accountable for violent acts".

The two leaders further agreed to speak again in the coming days.

Earlier on Saturday, Joe Biden suggested that progress has been made on the issue of providing a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip,

On being asked if any progress had been made on the issue, Biden replied "yes" as he left a church in Delaware and offered a 'thumbs up' before getting into his vehicle. However, he did not provide any further details.

Notably, US has remained steadfast to it support to Israel in the ongoing war against Hamas after the October 7 attacks which killed over 1400 people.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was recently in Israel where he reiterated Washington's stance against an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza and instead emphasised the importance of "humanitarian pauses".

Earlier, President Joe Biden also visited the Jewish nation in the aftermath of October 7 attacks followed by the visits of top officials Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin. (ANI)

