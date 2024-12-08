Tel Aviv [Israel], December 7 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces are helping United Nations peacekeepers on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights fend off an attack by rebels, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Saturday evening.

"A short while ago, an attack was carried out by armed individuals at a UN post in the Hader area in Syria," the IDF said. "The IDF is currently assisting the UN forces in repelling the attack."

Also Read | 'Matter of Immense Pride for India': PMO on Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad's Elevation As Cardinal by Pope Francis.

The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) is a peacekeeping mission tasked with maintaining the ceasefire between Israel and Syria in the aftermath of the 1973 Yom Kippur War. The 1,200 monitors come from 13 countries.

The army continued reinforcing security along the border as rebels swept through Syria's southern Daraa province.

Also Read | South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Survives Impeachment Over Martial Law Declaration As His Party Leaders Boycott Vote.

The fallout from Israel's war with Hamas and Hezbollah has triggered a domino effect threatening Syrian President Bashar Assad's grip on power and Iran's regional influence.

Hezbollah has been badly weakened by the war, unable to assist Assad's forces in the face of an offensive by Tahrir al-Sham, which is associated with Al Qaida. Iran has reportedly recalled its personnel in Syria while Russia called on its nationals to also leave. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)