Tel Aviv [Israel], December 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Education Yoav Kish Thursday morning inaugurated the "Eshkolot" school - a school established for students who were evacuated from Sderot (a town just north of Gaza attacked o October 7) and the localities of the Eshkol Regional Council (near Gaza) and are now living in the city of Eilat.

The "Eshkolot" school is located in a designated complex in the northern entrance of the city of Eilat, where 30 classrooms have been placed in temporary buildings, including shelters, at a cost of approximately 14 million Shekels ($3.8 million). The school is designed for 450 Sderot students from grades 7-9, in both the secular and religious state education systems.

Up until now, the high school students evacuated from Sderot studied in the afternoons in the educational institutions of the city of Eilat (in a second shift), and from now on they will study during the morning hours. Throughout the school day, emphasis will be placed on the social and emotional aspect through a therapeutic team, consisting of psychologists and counselors, and at the same time, an educational and educational answer will be given.

UAE's Minister of Education Yoav Kish: "The education system is committed to providing an educational response to all the students who were evacuated from their homes in the south of the country and in the north due to the war. We spare no expense in budgets and resources to enable them to learn like the rest of Israel's children, wherever they are. I have a personal commitment to my students Wraps Gaza and Sderot - you will receive the best education in Israel, and your education system will become a leader in the whole country." (ANI/TPS)

