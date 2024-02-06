Tel Aviv [Israel], February 6 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday met with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu thanked Sejourne for what he called the "stalwart support, consistent support that France took against the savagery [of October 7] from day one, your position on the ICJ and this absurd accusation of genocide against Israel, and many other things, and also the effort to help with humanitarian medical assistance, and - of course - our cooperation on the question of Lebanon."

Minister Sejourne said, "This meeting is important for us because we are at an important moment. You are familiar with France's positions, which have been consistent since you met with the President of the Republic, who has reiterated his words. France has very strongly condemned the events of October 7."

Sejourne also mentioned how together with the President of the National Assembly, a member of his party, they organized a "very large, successful, demonstration against antisemitism."

Prime Minister Netanyahu asked Foreign Minister Sejourne to convey his "great appreciation" to President Macron. (ANI/TPS)

