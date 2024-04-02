Tel Aviv [Israel], April 2 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that its officers carried out what was described as a "proactive activity" to locate weapons in the northern Arab city Umm al-Fahm. The activity was part of Israel's ongoing "war" on violent crime in Arab communities.

In a search near what the police said was a "criminal complex" in the city's Ein Abraham neighbourhood, a Kalashnikov rifle, cartridges and a lot of ammunition were found.

Also Read | Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Calls for Al Jazeera Shutdown, New Law Allows for 'Security Threat' Bans on International Media Amid Gaza War.

At the same time, in Umm al-Fahm's Ein Jarar neighbourhood, forces uncovered dozens of full M16 cartridges, barrel rifle cartridges, Glock pistol cartridges and hundreds of other ammunition rounds.

In addition, in the Arab village Salem, located near Haifa, an M16 type rifle and another gun were found. A resident of Umm al-Fahm in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possessing them.

Also Read | Japan's Royal Family Is Now on Instagram: Imperial Family Makes Formal Debut on Instagram As World's Oldest Monarchy Tries To Draw Youth.

In the Arab village Al Bayar, also near Haifa, forces acted on the spot following previous shooting incidents and arrested two suspects who were trying to escape. The suspects had pistols loaded with cartridges and ammunition in their possession which were seized. The suspects, aged 23 and 52, both residents of Umm al-Fahm, were detained for questioning.

In another operation carried out in Al Bayar, an M16 rifle and three cartridges full of ammunition were located. There more suspects, residents of Umm al-Fahm, were arrested. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)