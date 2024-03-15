Tel Aviv [Israel], March 15 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Communications informed the Israel Post of its intention to impose a financial sanction on the company in the amount of over one million Shekels (USD275,000).

The ministry said the sanction is due to the closing of three post offices in violation of a direct order by the Minister of Communications, Shlomo Karai, not to do so. The units that were closed are in the cities Netivot, Rishon Lezion and Meitar.

The company has up to 45 days to assert its claims against the intention to impose the financial sanctions.

Director General of the Ministry of Communications, Attorney Einval Meshash: "The decision of the postal service to massively close branches harms service to the public and disadvantaged populations. Thousands of residents remain without accessible and available postal services. We will continue to act all the time for the benefit of the citizens of Israel." (ANI/TPS)

