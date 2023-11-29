Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), Nov 29 (AP) Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners on the fifth day of its temporary ceasefire with Hamas.

Earlier Tuesday, Hamas released 12 hostages the group had been holding captive since October 7.

The exchange is part of an ongoing cease-fire between the warring sides, and came as mediators met in Qatar to try to extend the cease-fire beyond Wednesday. (AP)

