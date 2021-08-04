Tel Aviv [Israel], August 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,460 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 882,391.

The death toll from the virus in Israel rose by nine to 6,495, while the number of active cases rose to 22,727, the highest since March 17, the ministry said.

The number of patients in serious condition rose from 217 to 221, the ministry added.

The total recoveries from the virus in Israel climbed to 853,169 after 1,161 newly recovered cases were added.

So far, the number of people who have received the first dose of vaccine in Israel has surpassed 5.79 million, or 62.1 per cent of its total population, while over 5.38 million people have been vaccinated with the second dose, and over 142,000 with the third dose.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ministry issued a severe travel warning for 18 more countries over their high coronavirus morbidity. (ANI/Xinhua)

