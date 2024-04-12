Tel Aviv [Israel], April 12 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Thursday night a terrorist attack was thwarted when a Palestinian suspect arrived at a military checkpoint outside the town of al Fawar, located near Hebron. The IDF arrested the suspect and found a knife on her.

After an investigation of the incident, it became clear that she arrived at the post with the intention of carrying out an attack.

There were no casualties.(ANI/TPS)

