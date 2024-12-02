Jerusalem, Dec 2 (AP) The Israeli military says Hezbollah has fired into a disputed border zone, its first attack since a ceasefire took hold last week, after Lebanon accused Israel of violating the truce more than 50 times in recent days.

The military said Monday that two projectiles were launched toward Mount Dov, a disputed Israeli-held territory known as Shebaa Farms in Lebanon, where the borders of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel meet. Israel said the projectiles fell in open areas and no injuries were reported.

Last Wednesday, a US- and French-brokered ceasefire came into effect calling for a 60 halt in fighting, aiming to end more than a year of exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel. (AP)

