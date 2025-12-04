Tel Aviv [Israel], December 4 (ANI/TPS): Israel struck several weapons storage facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defence Forces said on Thursday.

"These weapons storage facilities were located in the heart of the civilian population. This is yet another example of Hezbollah's cynical use of Lebanese civilians as human shields and continued operations from within civilian areas," the IDF said.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Says India-Russia Cooperation Is Not Aimed Against Anyone, Including US.

To mitigate harm to civilians, residents of nearby buildings were warned to evacuate, while precision weapons, aerial surveillance and other measures were employed.

Under the terms of a year-old ceasefire, the Lebanese government is committed to disarming Hezbollah, but Israeli officials have criticised Beirut's measures as unsatisfactory. Israel has launched frequent airstrikes on Hezbollah as the Iran-backed terror group tries to rebuild. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hosts Private Dinner for Russian President Vladimir Putin Ahead of Key India-Russia Summit 2025.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)