Jerusalem [Israel], January 12 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday (local time) said it carried out strikes on multiple Hezbollah-linked military sites in southern Lebanon, targeting shafts allegedly used for storing weapons, amid rising tensions along the border.

In a post on X, the IDF stated that the strikes hit locations where Hezbollah activity had been identified in recent months.

"STRUCK: Shafts used for storing weapons in several military sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, where in recent months, Hezbollah activity has been identified at these sites. Hezbollah's terror activity at these sites constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the Israeli military said in its post.

According to The Times of Israel, since the November 2024 ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, the IDF has killed around 400 operatives and struck hundreds of additional Hezbollah-linked targets. The IDF has repeatedly asserted that the activity at the targeted sites constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

The Lebanese government claimed last week to have disarmed Hezbollah south of the country's Litani River, but Israel has cast doubt on such an assertion, the Times of Israel reported.

Earlier on December 15, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed the killing of a senior Hezbollah terrorist, Zakaria Yahya al-Hajj, in an airstrike carried out in the Jwaya area of southern Lebanon, hours after it confirmed the killing of two Hezbollah terrorists in the region.

In a post on X, the IDF stated that al-Hajj played a key role in activating agents within Lebanon's security systems and suppressing criticism of Hezbollah by its opponents.

It further stated that activities by these terrorists pose a threat to the country.

"ELIMINATED: Zakaria Yahya al-Hajj, a senior Hezbollah terrorist, was struck in the Jwaya area in southern Lebanon. As part of his role, he activated agents within Lebanon's security systems, and suppressed criticism by opponents of Hezbollah in Lebanon. The terrorist's activities constituted a threat to Israel and a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF said. (ANI)

