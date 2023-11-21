Tel Aviv [Israel], November 21 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces said its aircraft identified and struck three armed terror squads in the area of the border with Lebanon.

Jets also struck a number of Hezbollah targets, including terror infrastructure and command and control sites.

Also Read | Israel Defense Forces Air Strikes Three Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Squads in Lebanon.

A short while ago, terrorists fired mortar shells at an IDF post in northern Israel. No injuries were reported. IDF artillery is currently striking the source of the fire. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)