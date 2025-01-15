Tel Aviv [Israel], January 15 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter met Tuesday with the Thai Minister of Labor, the Thai Ambassador to Israel, and a senior delegation from Thailand and discussed with them strengthening cooperation between the countries to promote bringing workers to Israel.

The Minister wishes to create a stable and continuous mechanism for bringing workers into agriculture and staffing the total number of permits, which stands at 70,000.

At the meeting the participants agreed to bring in another 13,000 workers from Thailand to work in Israeli agriculture. As of today, there are over 42,000 foreign workers in Israel working in agriculture, over 10,000 more than on the eve of the war. In addition, the integration of Thai workers into agriculture is essential to achieving the food security goals that the State of Israel has set, as part of the National Food Security Plan and increasing the volume of agricultural plant production by a third within a decade. (ANI/TPS)

