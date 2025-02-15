Tel Aviv [Israel], February 15 (ANI/TPS): Over 7,000 new immigrants have sought emotional support since the outbreak of the Iron Sword War, reported Israel's Ministry of Immigration and Absorption. Over two and a half million Shekels (USD 700,000) have been awarded to those in need and victims of hostilities.

The new immigrants are dealing with bereavement, serving in the army, living in conflict zones, experiencing trauma and needing assistance. The Welfare Division of the Ministry of Aliyah and Absorption cared for thousands of immigrant families during the war; conducted resilience workshops; provided financial and emotional assistance.

Since the outbreak of the Iron Sword War, approximately 34,000 Jews from all over the world have immigrated to Israel. The Welfare Division of the Ministry of Aliyah and Absorption accompanies them and takes care of their various needs, which stem from the difficult complexity of immigrating to Israel in the shadow of the war.

During the war, 40 immigrant soldiers were killed in fighting in Gaza and Lebanon and over 400 were injured, two soldiers were kidnapped, 18 civilians were murdered and 5 were kidnapped. "New immigrants are joining the war effort on all fronts and we owe them our gratitude for that. The bereavement process among new immigrants is more complex and difficult due to the fact that most of the extended family home, and even the sometimes limited one, is abroad and cannot provide ongoing support. (ANI/TPS)

