Tel Aviv [Israel], March 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel announced on Friday it will host meetings with four visiting foreign ministers this Sunday and Monday.

The U.S. secretary of state, and foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Morocco, and Bahrain will arrive in Israel for a series of "historic" diplomatic meetings at the invitation of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, according to a statement released by the ministry.

Also Read | Australia to Drop Pre-Flight COVID-19 Tests for International Travellers From April 17.

Israel signed an agreement with the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco to normalize ties in 2020. The agreement came as part of the so-called Abraham Accords, in which Sudan also agreed to normalize ties with Israel. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)