Tel Aviv [Israel], January 15 (ANI/TPS): For the first time in Israel the Ministry of Transport and Finance embark on a project to install solar and energy storage systems to produce green electricity along a highway. This will be done on Israel's Highway Six, which bisects the country from north to south.

As part of the project, the concessionaire will be responsible for its planning, licensing and financing, the construction of the facilities and their connection to the electricity grid, and the operation of ongoing maintenance.

The project includes the construction of solar facilities for the production of green electricity in a total area of approximately 250 acres, which will supply approximately 100 megawatts to the electricity grid.

The contract period with the winner is about 25 years. (ANI/TPS)

