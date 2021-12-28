Tel Aviv [Israel], December 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel will lift the travel ban to 55 countries, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ease, subject to the approval of the cabinet and a parliamentary committee, will take effect on Thursday, the ministry noted.

Also Read | Japan Held Drill in November Assuming Foreign Occupation of Senkakus Islands.

Most African countries will be released from the ban list, as well as some European countries, including Germany, Denmark, Italy, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Finland and Norway, it added.

However, Mexico will be added to the list and labeled "red," joining the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Ethiopia, Britain, South Africa, Hungary, Tanzania, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, France, Canada, Switzerland and Turkey.

Also Read | Celebrate New Year's Eve 2021 in New York City: All You Need To Know About the Events That Will Occur on the Streets of NYC!.

Israelis returning from the banned countries, including the vaccinated and recovered ones, must enter quarantine for at least seven days. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)