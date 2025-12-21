Tel Aviv [Israel], December 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Construction and Housing has published regulations for the establishment of a new contracting branch for traffic arrangements for public comments which will for the first time regulate the activities of contractors in the field of traffic management and road safety.

The new branch will, for the first time, regulate the activities of contractors who perform work in the field of traffic management, placing traffic signs, road markings, fencing, safety barriers, concrete separations, and more. This is a contracting branch that has a direct impact on public safety, which has not been regulated in an official framework for registering contractors.

This move, said the Ministry, is expected to "ensure binding professional standards, improve the quality of execution and safety, and enable effective supervision of contractors operating in the field. In addition, it is expected to open the market to fair competition, which will also allow small and medium-sized companies to participate in public tenders." (ANI/TPS)

