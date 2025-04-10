Tel Aviv [Israel], April 10 (ANI/TPS): Two Bedouin men in their 20s were killed and another seriously injured after clashes between families became violent overnight.

Wahib Abu Arar, 26, was killed after he opened fire at police with a 16-gauge rifle. Another unnamed 27 year old is now dead too, with the cause of death remaining unclear, and a 25 year old was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Also Read | What Is Bicornuate Uterus? As US Woman Experiences Periods for Over 3 Years, Know All About the Rare Condition That Baffled Doctors.

The clashes saw houses set on fire and damage to property in the Northern town of Arara, in the Negev.

An MDA spokesperson said: "At 10:12 PM, a report was received at MDA's 101 hotline in the Negev region about an injured person from a violent incident who was brought to a local clinic in Arara in the Negev.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana Extradition to India: Israel Praises PM Narendra Modi Government for Bringing Terrorists to Justice.

"MDA medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment and referring a 25-year-old man to Soroka Hospital in critical condition with penetrating injuries, while CPR is being performed." (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)