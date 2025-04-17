Tel Aviv [Israel], April 17 (ANI/TPS): The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of Israel, today, Thursday, issued a statement regarding the reports that President Trump scuttled an Israeli plan for a joint American-Israeli military attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"For over a decade, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has led the global campaign against Iran's nuclear program, even when the threat was belittled and labelled 'political spin,' and the Prime Minister was called 'paranoid,'" said the PMO.

"The Prime Minister has led countless overt and covert operations in the campaign against Iran's nuclear program; it is only due to these operations that Iran does not currently possess a nuclear arsenal," added the PMO. "These actions have delayed Iran's nuclear program by approximately a decade, thanks to Prime Minister Netanyahu's persistence in withstanding great opposition both at home and abroad to his vigorous policy toward Iran."

"As the Prime Minister has made clear more than once: Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons." (ANI/TPS)

