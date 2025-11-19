Tel Aviv [Israel], November 19 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that on Wednesday afternoon the Israel Air Force attacked a number of weapons depots belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization's rocket unit in southern Lebanon.

The depots that were attacked were located in the heart of a civilian population.

Also Read | England Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Plans Murder, Researches Sentences Before Stabbing Woman Over 140 Times in Wellingborough.

"This is another example of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's cynical use of Lebanese citizens as human shields," said the IDF, adding that "the presence of the weapons depots constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

Prior to the attack, steps were taken to reduce the chance of harming civilians, including the use of precision weapons, advance warnings, aerial observations, and additional intelligence. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Tesla To Ramp Up Its India Presence With the Launch of Its 1st Full-Fledged Gurugram Centre This Month, Marking a Major Step in Expanding Volumes.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)