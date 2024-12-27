Jerusalem, Dec 26 (AP) Israel's attorney general has ordered police to open an investigation into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife on suspicion of harassing political opponents and witnesses in the Israeli leader's corruption trial.

The Israeli Justice Ministry made the announcement in a terse message late Thursday, saying the investigation would focus on the findings of a recent report by the “Uvda” investigative program into Sara Netanyahu.

The program uncovered a trove of WhatsApp messages in which Mrs. Netanyahu appears to instruct a former aid to organise protests against political opponents and to intimidate Hadas Klein, a key witness in the trial.

The announcement did not mention Mrs. Netanyahu by name, and the Justice Ministry declined further comment.

But earlier Thursday, Netanyahu blasted the Uvda report as “lies". (AP)

