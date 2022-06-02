Jerusalem, Jun 2 (PTI) Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought cooperation between the two countries in defence and other fields to expand their capabilities to "contend with developing challenges", the minister's office said here.

"We have a great opportunity to deepen defence cooperation between our countries and to build on our shared values in order to contribute to global stability," Gantz said during his meeting with the prime minister in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Gantz emphasised the opportunity to invest further in defence cooperation between the two countries.

"India is an industrial superpower and Israel is a technological superpower – cooperation between our countries will expand the capabilities of both countries to contend with developing challenges," Gantz was quoted as saying by his office here.

Gantz also met his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the Israeli Defence Minister's office said.

Reiterating their commitment to deepening defence ties, India and Israel inked a joint declaration, marking 30 years of their diplomatic ties that will serve as a road map to future cooperation, building upon the existing collaboration to further develop means to face the challenges of terrorism, cyber and border protection.

"India and Israel share similar and common challenges, including border security and fighting terrorism. By working together, we may increase our capabilities and ensure the security and economic interests of both countries," Gantz was quoted as saying by his office.

"The Ministers conducted a discussion that covered topics including strategic global challenges, military cooperation, defence industrial cooperation and joint R&D,” his office said.

They also discussed a cooperation agreement signed between the Indian DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and Israel's Directorate for Defense R&D, which will enable the expansion of technological collaboration and development between the countries, it said.

The Ministers also declared their intention to further develop defence cooperation between the countries in a manner that "harnesses Israel's technological advance and operational experience, together with India's extraordinary development and production capabilities", it added.

"Cooperation between the countries would be in line with Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' vision," it further added.

The Ministers also discussed partnerships within the Government-to-Government framework, military training, and technological cooperation with a focus on UAVs and defensive capabilities, his office said.

Gantz was scheduled to visit India towards the end of March but had to postpone the trip because of a series of terror attacks. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had to defer his April visit after contracting COVID-19.

India and Israel are said to be close to finalising a Free Trade Agreement.

