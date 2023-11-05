Hamas weapons seized by Israeli forces in Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza (Photo/TPS)

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 5 (ANI/TPS): As fighting in Gaza continues, the Israel Defence Forces announced that soldiers seized suicide drones, weaponry, an explosives laboratory, and intelligence material in Beit Hanoun.

The captured weapons included AK-47 rifles, submachine guns, cartridges, grenades, explosive devices, suicide drones, and RPG missiles. The IDF said some of the weapons were destroyed and some were brought to Israel for further examination.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: EAM S Jaishankar Speaks With Iranian Counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, Discusses 'Grave Situation' in West Asia and Humanitarian Support.

IDF special forces destroyed the laboratory.

Also on Sunday, Israel discovered rocket launchers in a children's playground.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israelis To Hold Candle Light Ceremony at Western Wall on November 6 in Memory of October 7 Victims.

On Israel's northern border, the IDF shot down an aerial drone trying to enter from Lebanon. A number of rockets were fired from Lebanon, prompting Israeli retaliatory fire. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)