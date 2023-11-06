Tel Aviv [Israel], November 6 (ANI): The ground troops of Israel Defence Forces struck over 450 Hamas targets on Sunday, taking control of a Hamas military compound in the Gaza Strip, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Underground terror tunnels, observation points, and training grounds for Hamas operatives were all located within the compound.

A number of Hamas militants were also killed in the operation, the Israel Defence Forces said, according to Jerusalem Post.

Additionally, Hamas command centres, anti-tank launch positions, and other observation stations were hit by the Israeli Navy. More Hamas militants were targeted and killed by IDF fighter planes, among them Jamal Mussa, the leader of the organization's special security operations in Hamas.

Jamal Mussa opened fire on Israeli soldiers who were roving the Gaza Strip in 1993. In addition, in intense ground combat, IDF forces killed the commanders of Hamas battalions, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Earlier today, Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Jonathan Conricus had said that the Hamas terrorists have made specific efforts to stop Palestinians from moving South.

The IDF spokesperson said that most of the combat operations are going on in Gaza because that is where most of the Hamas has its strong hold.

In a video posted on social media platform X, Conricus said, "Most of the combat operations are going on in northern Gaza. there are still other strikes going on , in other areas as well, but we are focussing on Northern Gaza, because that is where most of the Hamas has its strong hold."He said that Hamas wants to keep civilians in densely populated areas in order to meet their purposes.

"Now, what we have seen are roadblocks, hamas has made specific efforts to stop Palestinians from moving south, ..they do not want people to evacuate from the north....they want them to stay in a densely populated areas where there is the most serious and difficult fighting ..because they want the civilians on top of their tunnels," Conricus had said.

In a quick update, focussing on humanitarian efforts taken up from IDF side, Conricus mentioned that the forces are trying to get the Palestinian civilians out of Northern Gaza.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas in which about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties, The Times of Israel reported.

Over 9000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. More than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel. (ANI)

