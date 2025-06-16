Tel Aviv, Jun 16 (AP) The Israeli military has warned residents in part of Iran's capital to evacuate ahead of Israeli strikes.

Iran fired a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday, killing at least five people, while Israel claimed it had achieved air superiority over Tehran and could fly over the Iranian capital without facing major threats.

On the fourth day of the conflict, the Israeli military said it had destroyed more than 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers in central Iran, a third of Iran's total.

It also said fighter jets had struck 10 command centres in Tehran belonging to Iran's Quds Force, an elite arm of its Revolutionary Guard that conducts military and intelligence operations outside Iran. (AP)

