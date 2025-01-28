Tel Aviv [Israel], January 28 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office is planning for his to travel to Washington DC next week to meet with US President Donald Trump, The Times of Israel reported.

The trip has not been finalised and will be dependent on Netanyahu's health, as he recovers from prostate surgery, but the plan is for him to depart on Sunday and return on Thursday, as per The Times of Israel.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dials US President Donald Trump, Discusses 'Mutually Beneficial' Ties.

If he travels, Netanyahu will be the first foreign leader to meet Trump in his second term.

Netanyahu on January 26 thanked Trump for giving them 'tools' for self-defence.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dials Donald Trump for First Time After Later's Inauguration, Congratulates Him on 'Historic Win', Says 'India-US Committed to Trusted Partnership'.

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/1883524331701260427

"Thank you President Trump for keeping your promise to give Israel the tools it needs to defend itself, to confront our common enemies and to secure a future of peace and prosperity," he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile on Monday, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Netanyahu called for an end to antisemitism and called out the International Criminal Court for its antisemitism.

The remarks were made in reference to ICC issuing arrest warrants against Netanyahu.

"On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, I call on all civilized nations to confront antisemitism wherever it appears--on college campuses, city streets, or international forums like the ICC. Founded in the shadow of the Holocaust, the ICC has disgraced itself with antisemitic attacks on Israel. Hamas are the new Nazis, and we are committed to defeating them once and for all. The Jewish state will always stand as a safe haven for Jews worldwide," his post on X read.

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/1883772010406281644

As per ICC, Netanyahu's charges are, "Allegedly responsible for the war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare and of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)