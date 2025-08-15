Tel Aviv [Israel], August 15 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday extended warm greetings to India on the occasion of its 79th Independence Day.

In a series of posts on X shared on the Israeli Prime Minister's account, Netanyahu said, "Congratulations to my dear friend @PMOIndia @narendramodi and the people of India on your Independence Day"

Highlighting that India and Israel are proud democracies bound by history, innovation and friendship, PM Netanyahu said that the best chapters of the partnership still lie ahead.

"Israel and India are two proud democracies, bound by history, innovation, and friendship. Our nations have achieved much together and the best chapters of our partnership still lie ahead."

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron also extended warm greetings to India on the occasion of its 79th Independence Day.In a post on X, Macron wrote, "Warm congratulations to the people of India on your 79th Independence Day! I fondly recall welcoming my friend @NarendraModi to France in February, and look forward to deepening our strategic partnership towards 2047 and beyond."

Similarly, Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the state holiday.

In a post on X, the Russian Embassy in India posted, "Vladimir Putin sent greetings to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the state holiday, Independence Day.

"In his message, President Putin highlighted India's achievements, stating, "India has achieved widely recognised success in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and other fields. Your country enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage and actively contributes to addressing key issues on the international agenda."

In his 12th Independence Day address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered bold announcements that indicate India is poised to make significant progress into the future.PM Modi outlined plans for various initiatives, including the production of India's first semiconductor chip, the development of jet engines, the creation of ₹1 lakh crore in youth employment opportunities, and a tenfold expansion of the nuclear program.

He presented his vision for "Naya Bharat" (New India) and set the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

On India's 79th Independence Day, warm wishes and greetings poured in from across the world, reflecting the country's growing global stature and strong international friendships. (ANI)

