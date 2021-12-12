Tel Aviv [Israel], December 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has departed on Sunday for the United Arab Emirates on his first official visit to the kingdom.

"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will depart today, on his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Bennett is expected to meet with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations.

Economic and regional issues will also be discussed by both leaders. (ANI/Sputnik)

