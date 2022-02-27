Moscow [Russia], February 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered his country's intermediary services on Ukraine to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service said Sunday.

"Naftali Bennett offered Israel's intermediary services to suspend military actions," the Kremlin said.

Also Read | Ukraine Agrees for Talks With Russia in Belarus, Says Head of Russian Delegation Vladimir Medinsky.

Putin told Bennett about the developments in the military operation and said that Russia was prepared for talks with Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)