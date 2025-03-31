World News | Israeli Tech Saves Life in Thailand: First Survivor Rescued from Rubble

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 31 (ANI/TPS): After a devastating earthquake struck Thailand over the weekend, Israel dispatched missions on Sunday to assist in the disaster-stricken area and save lives.

A team from Camero-Tech, an Israeli company based in Netanya specializing in breakthrough technology, was the first international team to arrive at the disaster site in Bangkok.

Also Read | Earthequake in Tonga: 2nd Quake in 24 Hours Jolts Tonga Islands.

"We successfully located a live survivor 5 meters beneath the rubble," said Ilan Abramovich, VP of Marketing, Sales, and Business Development at Camero-Tech, speaking to The Press Service of Israel.

Using their advanced Xaver 400 system, which detects signs of life through walls and has previously saved lives in disasters in Turkey and Mexico, the team was able to pinpoint the first survivor at that depth. Upon detecting signs of life, the team immediately began rescue operations in collaboration with Thai authorities.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: 2 Killed and Dozens Wounded in Russian Attack on Kharkiv; Donald Trump Lashes Out at Vladimir Putin.

"It's an immense source of pride for us to see Israeli technology saving lives worldwide," Abramovich added.

Led by entrepreneur Sami Katz, Camero-Tech sent advanced search and rescue systems, along with a team of experts, to assist in locating survivors beneath the debris.

In addition, a joint team from the IDF and the Ministry of Defense arrived in Thailand on Sunday, providing technical expertise to local authorities and sharing knowledge to support the ongoing search and rescue efforts. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)