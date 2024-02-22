Tel Aviv [Israel], February 22 (ANI/TPS): On Thursday Israel's Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant met with White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Their discussion focused on efforts to return 134 hostages home, operational developments in Hamas strongholds in central and southern Gaza, and humanitarian aid efforts facilitated by Israel, together with US leadership and international partners.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden's Pet Dog Bit Secret Service Agents 24 Times: Report.

Minister Gallant stressed the importance of dismantling remaining Hamas battalions in central and southern Gaza.

Minister Gallant also raised the issue of Iranian aggression via its proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, and discussed its various activities aimed at smuggling weapons and explosives to Israeli territory and destabilizing the region.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill 48 As Fears Mount Over Humanitarian Crisis and West Bank Violence.

Gallant expressed his appreciation to Mr. McGurk for his leadership and personal commitment to addressing the hostage issue, as well as his strong stance against terrorism and in support of Israel's defence. Their discussion reflects the powerful bond between the United States and Israel and close coordination between the administrations. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)