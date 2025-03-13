Tel Aviv [Israel], March 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar hosted Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos in Jerusalem, on his first visit to Israel.

The two met privately and then held an expanded bilateral meeting. Their meeting focused on promoting relations between the countries in all aspects. Minister Saar announced that he will soon hold a reciprocal visit to Ethiopia.

At the end of the meeting, the two made statements to the media.

Foreign Minister Saar Saar said, "Today's visit is the first visit as part of an initiative that I am leading to strengthen ties with African countries. Strengthening relations with these countries is one of our strategic goals for 2025, and Ethiopia has a central role in this region."

"Terrorism is a common threat to our people," he added. "Ethiopia plays a critical role in the fight against the terrorist organization Al-Shabaab, which threatens the stability of the Horn of Africa. Al-Shabaab cooperates with the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, undermining security and stability in the region. The Houthis have launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israeli communities and civilians since October 7, disrupting international trade routes and now threatening to prevent Israeli ships from passing through the Red Sea. They pose a threat to Israel, to Africa, and to the world order. We are witnessing radical Islamic terrorism in our regions - Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, jihadists in Syria, and al-Shabaab in Africa. Terrorism must be eradicated." (ANI/TPS)

