Tel Aviv [Israel], July 9 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Wednesday held a political-security briefing via Zoom call with the foreign ministers of Paraguay, Panama, Ecuador, and Costa Rica.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic also participated in the briefing.

Sa'ar reviewed with his fellow foreign ministers the situation in the Middle East, the successes of Operation "Rising Lion" the state of the fighting in Gaza, and the talks on the hostage deal.

Minister Saar said, among other things, "Israel set Iran's nuclear program back years. We also significantly damaged the ballistic missile program. The success of the Israeli campaign in Iran contributes to stability in the Middle East, and I believe it will also lead to an expansion of the circle of peace and normalisation in the region."

On the negotiations for a hostage deal in Gaza, he said, "We are interested in reaching an outline for the release of our hostages from Gaza. We will not be able to end the fighting in Gaza as long as Hamas controls Gaza and our hostages are there."

As for the Houthi terrorists in Yemen, Sa'ar said they are a "problem not only for Israel, but for the entire international community. They are harming shipping lanes and global trade. This is a problem that must be addressed." (ANI/TPS)

