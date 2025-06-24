Dubai, Jun 24 (AP) The Israel Airport Authority said barrages from Iran forced them to close the country's skies to all passenger planes that were expected to land and depart on Tuesday, including emergency flights.

Some flights were forced to circle over the Mediterranean Sea, according to Israeli media.

Israel's airports have been closed since the war with Iran began, but a handful of emergency flights had started arriving and departing over the past few days. (AP)

