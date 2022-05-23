Tokyo [Japan], May 23 (ANI): The head of Japanese manufacturer and retailer Uniqlo on Monday lauded Indian talent in the field of information technology (IT) and invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work together with the country's IT sector.

In his meeting with the Uniqlo CEO, Tadashi Yanai in Tokyo on Monday, PM Modi called upon him to join India's journey to become a manufacturing hub for textiles, particularly scaling up the use of technologies.

"We spoke about how to invest in the production and retail industry in India. We could focus on end-to-end products- from plant to design to fabric. IT talent in India is excellent. I want to say to PM Modi- Let's do IT," said Uniqlo CEO Tadashi Yanai.

PM Modi discussed with him Uniqlo's growing presence in India and investment opportunities for textile manufacturing under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

They also discussed various reforms being undertaken to improve the ease of doing business for foreign investors in India, including in the areas of industrial development, infrastructure, taxation and labour.

They also discussed the rapidly growing textile and apparel market of India and investment opportunities under the PLI scheme for the textile sector in India."Prime Minister invited Uniqlo's enhanced participation in India's journey to becoming a manufacturing hub for textiles, particularly the use of technologies in textile manufacturing. Prime Minister also invited Uniqlo to take part in the PM-Mitra scheme aimed at further strengthening the textiles sector," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The PM will have a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

PM Modi will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives. (ANI)

