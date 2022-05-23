Tokyo, May 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with the Chairman of the Japanese multinational company NEC Corporation Nobuhiro Endo in Tokyo on Monday. As part of a two-day visit to Japan, the Prime Minister will participate in a business event with Japanese business leaders and also interact with the Indian community.

During the meeting with PM Modi, NEC Chairman discussed ways to contribute to smart cities in India and said NEC has plans to contribute to India in the field of education, sources said. NEC Chairman further added that PM Modi has strong intentions to build and enhance capabilities.

"The Prime Minister appreciated NEC's role in India's telecommunication sector, especially in undertaking Chennai-Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI) and Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands (KLI) OFC projects. He also highlighted investment opportunities under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

They discussed various reforms being undertaken to enable ease of doing business in India including in areas of industrial development, taxation and labour, MEA said. They also discussed opportunities in India in new and emerging technologies.

They discussed various reforms being undertaken to enable ease of doing business in India including in areas of industrial development, taxation and labour, MEA said. They also discussed opportunities in India in new and emerging technologies.

The PM will have a bilateral meeting with Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, on May 24. The meeting with PM Kishida will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to carry forward their conversations from the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit held in March.

Indian ambassador to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma on Sunday had said that PM Modi will have a round table with 35 business leaders. "We have a round table where we will have around 35 business leaders and they are quite big as companies, and in addition, leaders will be separately meeting the PM," he told ANI.

