New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Senior Italian Minister Adolfo Urso, currently on a visit to India, met Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh to strengthen bilateral cooperation between India and Italy.

The discussions focused on initiatives to enhance collaboration in the space sector.

"A high-level official delegation from #Italy, led by Senior Italian Minister Mr Adolfo Urso, called on to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Italy is also providing technical support to G20 Satellite for Environment & Climate, which was announced by PM Sh@narendramodiduring G20 Summit in 2023. Italy hosted 75th International Astronautical Congress at Milan this year while India will be hosting a similar global conference at New Delhi next year," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in a post on X.

"Together, we can achieve remarkable milestones that benefit our two nations and the world as a whole," he added.

Italy hosted the 75th International Astronautical Congress in Milan this year while India will be hosting a similar global conference in New Delhi next year.

In a statement by the Department of Space, it was observed that the two Ministers focused on advancing collaborative efforts in science, technology, innovation, and Space exploration.

Senior Italian Minister Adolfo Urso holds multiple portfolios including Enterprises & Space and is currently in India on a visit.

Department of Space noted in a press statement that India and Italy have enjoyed a long-standing partnership in scientific research, particularly through the Synchrotron facility, Elettra, in Trieste.

Indian scientists are the second-largest users of this facility after their Italian counterparts. Since 2016, the jointly constructed diffraction beamlines 'XRD2' and 'XPRESS' have supported cutting-edge research in material science and engineering.

Jitendra Singh noted, "These collaborations reflect the mutual trust and shared vision of our two nations. The upcoming Executive Programme of Cooperation for 2025-2027 will further energize our partnership by funding joint research projects."

During the meeting. Minister Singh underscored the country's achievements, saying, "India ranks third globally in terms of StartUps, with unicorns flourishing in a dynamic economy. This ecosystem provides fertile ground for Indo-Italian partnerships in entrepreneurship and innovation".

To build on this momentum, the two Ministers proposed an Indo-Italian Innovation and Incubation Exchange Programme. This initiative aims to connect startups, academic institutions, and policymakers from both countries, fostering a culture of innovation and shared expertise, the Department of State noted.

Discussions were also held to expand opportunities in space collaboration.

Jitendra Singh remarked, "India's space industry is undergoing a transformative phase. Collaborating with Italy can accelerate advancements in satellite technology, deep-space exploration, and other frontier areas."

In a significant move, the meeting also explored potential partnerships in Industry 4.0, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, clean energy, and quantum technologies.

The high-level dialogue reflects the commitment of India and Italy to strengthen their bilateral ties and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation.

In his concluding remarks, Jitendra Singh said, "This partnership is about building a shared future driven by innovation, inclusivity, and excellence. Together, we can achieve remarkable milestones that benefit our nations and the world." (ANI)

