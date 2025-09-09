Brussels [Belgium], September 9 (ANI): The Italian Navy destroyer ITS Caio Duilio, currently participating in the European Union's Naval Operation ASPIDES, conducted a passage exercise (PASSEX) with the Indian Navy destroyer INS Surat in the Indian Ocean, the EU said in a statement.

The exercise, held under the command of the Force Commander of Operation ASPIDES, Rear Admiral Andrea Quondamatteo, was carried out, for the first time, in close coordination between the Indian Navy and European Union forces. It marked a significant opportunity to enhance operational interoperability, reinforce professional naval ties, and demonstrate a shared commitment to maritime security in strategically important waters.

According to the EU Statement, the engagement with the Indian Navy aligns with the primary objectives of Operation ASPIDES, which are to support the freedom of navigation by protecting merchant vessels and to enhance maritime situational awareness across critical sea lanes such as the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, Sea of Oman, the Gulf, and the northwestern Indian Ocean.

The PASSEX included manoeuvring and tactical drills, radio and data exchanges, simultaneous flight operations, and other training activities for the crew, enhancing operational readiness and strengthening mutual understanding.

Force Commander noted that "Cooperation with the Indian Navy represents a fundamental step to strengthen collective security along strategic sea lines of communication and to promote a shared and combined approach to freedom of navigation and regional stability. In this vein, the maritime flow of goods between Europe and the Indo-Pacific, through the shortest route of the Red Sea, assumes global relevance for the prosperity and livelihood of our society. Therefore, having India and Europe on each other's side is key to peace, stability, and growth." (ANI)

