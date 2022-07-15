New York, Jul 15 (AP) Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!" (AP)

