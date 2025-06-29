Kabul [Afghanistan], June 29 (ANI): As part of India's ongoing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, a five-day 'Jaipur Foot' camp was organised in Kabul, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the information in a post on X staing that the camp saw an enthusiastic response.

In a post on X, he said, "As part of India's ongoing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, a five-day Jaipur Foot camp was organised in Kabul by BMVSS, Jaipur. The camp saw an enthusiastic response, with around 75 prosthetic limbs successfully fitted."

Foreign on the spot fitment camps: BMVSS organise on the spot camps in Foreign country by now 111 camps have been held covering 44 countries in the world mention below.

India's ministry of external affairs under its program INDIA FOR HUMANITY has funded and provided logistic support in 28 camps in 22 countries mentioned above.

Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) is known globally for its 'Jaipur Foot' and rehabilitation for persons with disabilities.

Jaipur Foot / Limb is a prosthetics using polymer (HDPE) for custom made socket, which is linked with specially designed Jaipur Foot (distinct from SACH Foot used in the Western Technology). Special joint, called the Jaipur-Knee, (developed by Stanford University, USA and BMVSS) is mostly provided, additionally for above-knee amputees.

BMVSS the not-for-profit organization engaged in assisting differently-abled persons by providing them with the legendary low-cost prosthesis, the Jaipur Foot, and other mobility-assisting devices, free of cost. Known for its patient-centric culture, its focus on innovation, and for developing the USD 20 Stanford-Jaipur knee, BMVSS has assisted over a million people in its lifetime of over 44 years. As the founder, MDR Mehta, thinks about the financial sustainability of BMVSS, he must devise a strategy that will sustain its human impact well into the future.

The organisation said that it is the world's largest organization for the disabled over 2.2 Million beneficiaries. The process follows for providing limb, caliper etc. ensures proper gait by the use of LASER Line alignment system, testing through gait analysis labs and following the international checkout for discharging the patient. No appointment needed - Patient just walk in. (ANI)

