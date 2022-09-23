New York [US], September 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday on the sidelines of the ongoing 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on Ukraine and discussed UN reform.

"Good to catch up with FM @ABaerbock of Germany. Useful exchange of views on Ukraine and UN reform," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar also met the Foreign Minister of Greece, Nikos Dendias and discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine alongside the Mediterranean and Indo-Pacific.

Taking to Twitter, the EAM wrote, "Always enjoy meeting FM @NikosDendias of Greece. Discussed the Ukraine conflict, the Mediterranean and Indo-Pacific."

Furthermore, Jaishankar conversed with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi and wished Japan success in their upcoming UNSC tenure.

The External Affairs Minister, who is on a 10-day visit to the United States, interacted with his counterparts from Mexico, Paraguay and Moldova on the fourth day of his stay in New York.

"A traditional BRICS gathering on the sidelines of #UNGA 77. Exchange of perspectives on the global situation, international economy and regional issues. Made the case for Reformed Multilateralism. Wished Naledi Pandor and South Africa all success for their Chairship," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar is in the US for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting. He met the Foreign Minister of Paraguay.

"Wonderful to see my dear friend Foreign Minister Julio Cesar Arriola of Paraguay again. The #UNGA is such a great meeting place," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Apart from that, the External Affairs Minister also met the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Nicu Popescu and his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard.

"So glad to meet DPM and FM @nicupopescu of Moldova. Thanked him for support during #OperationGanga. Appreciate his enthusiasm for expanding our ties. Look forward to seeing him in India soon," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

Jaishankar has more than 50 official engagements in total. The highlights of Jaishankar's meetings particularly with developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Small Islands are sharply focused on the reform of the UN Security Council.

Jaishankar will address world leaders at the General Assembly on Saturday, after which he will leave for Washington and a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (ANI)

