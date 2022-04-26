New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday congratulated Tanzania Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula and the people of the country on the 58th anniversary of their Union Day.

Union Day is a public holiday in Tanzania on April 26th. It commemorates the union of Zanzibar and Tanganyika on April 26, 1964.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar congratulated Mulamula and reaffirmed India's commitment to close and friendly ties with Tanzania.

"Congratulate FM Liberata Mulamula and the Government and people of Tanzania on the 58th anniversary of their Union Day. Reaffirm our commitment to our close and friendly ties and our development partnership," Jaishanker tweeted.

The EAM had met Foreign Minister Amb. Liberata Mulamula in September last year, on the sidelines of the 76th session of UNGA in New York. He remarked India would work to advance its development partnership and traditional political cooperation with Tanzania.

Defence cooperation is one of the important pillars of India-Tanzania bilateral relations. (ANI)

