New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended greetings to his Zimbabwe counterpart Amon Murwira, the government and the people of Zimbabwe on their 45th Independence Day and reiterated commitment to advancing the "long-standing" partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Greetings to FM Dr. Amon Murwira, the Government and people of Zimbabwe on their 45th Independence Day. Committed to advancing our long-standing partnership."

India and Zimbabwe have a long history of close and cordial relations. During the era of the Munhumutapa Kingdom, Indian merchants established strong links with Zimbabwe, trading in textiles, minerals, and metals, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). India supported Zimbabwe's freedom struggle.

In August last year, Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga arrived in New Delhi to attend the 19th CII India-Africa Business Conclave. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that Chiwenga's participation in the conclave, held here in the national capital, highlights the strong ties between India and Zimbabwe.

"VP C.G.D.N. Chiwenga of Zimbabwe arrives to a warm welcome in New Delhi for the 19th CII India-Africa Business Conclave. His participation in the Conclave highlights the strong ties between India and Zimbabwe and reinforces our commitment to a stronger and collaborative relationship with Africa," Jaiswal earlier posted on X.

On August 6, India and Zimbabwe held their third Foreign Office Consultations in Harare and reviewed bilateral relations. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in development partnerships, trade and economic relations, digital technology, agriculture, health, defence, consular and cultural issues, among others, according to MEA statement.

For the meeting, the Indian side was led by Puneet R Kundal, Additional Secretary (East and Southern Africa), Ministry of External Affairs, while the Zimbabwean side was led by Mike Chigiji, Chief Director (Political), Zimbabwe's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the United Nations, according to MEA statement. The discussions provided an opportunity for both sides to take stock of the current status of bilateral relations and explore avenues for further deepening ties between the two nations. (ANI)

