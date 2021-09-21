New York [US] September 21 (ANI): Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Both leaders discussed issues associated with Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan crisis, Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Began the day meeting with our Strategic Partner France. A comprehensive discussion with FM @JY_LeDrian on Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and other contemporary issues. India and France are solid partners in the UN Security Council," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar is in the US as the high-level segment of the UNGA is scheduled to begin on Tuesday (local time) in New York.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron also held a telephonic conversation and expressed concern at the situation in Afghanistan.

Both leaders also discussed the important role that the India-France partnership could play in promoting stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

