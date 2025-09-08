New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with the Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds, in Delhi.

Jaishankar said that the two discussed India-US ties.

Also Read | Geoffrey Hinton aka 'Godfather of AI' Issues Warning on Mass Unemployment, 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat Due to Artificial Intelligence.

In a post on X, he said, "Met Governor Iowa Kim Reynolds in New Delhi today. Discussed India-US economic ties and its potential."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1964937003126096189

Also Read | Earthquake in Bhutan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Strikes Region; No Casualties Reported.

Earlier on Saturday, EAM commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to US President Donald Trump's remarks on the India-US relationship.

"PM Modi attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the US. Where President Trump is concerned, he (PM Modi) has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump. But the point is that we remain engaged with the US, and at this time, I can't say more than that. But that's really what I would say," Jaishankar said.

His remarks came shortly after Prime Minister Modi responded warmly to Trump's affirmation of India-US ties, expressing that he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" the US President's sentiments and positive assessment of the bilateral relations.

PM Modi noted India-US ties as "forward-looking" towards a "Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership".

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X.

Earlier on Friday (local time), President Trump at the White House, called the India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about".

However, he expressed displeasure over what "he (PM Modi) is doing" in contemporary times.

When asked by ANI, "Are you ready to reset relations with India at this point?", US President Trump said, "I always will. I'll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)