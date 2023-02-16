Suva [Fiji], February 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday launched 'Solarization of Residences of Pacific Heads of State Project' in the presence of President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere in Suva.

"Pleased to be call on H.E. Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, President of Fiji in State House in Suva. Jointly inaugurated the Solarization of the State House. This is the first of a series that India is supporting in the Pacific Islands," tweeted Jaishankar.

"Fiji, as a founding member of the @isolaralliance is a strong partner in sustainable development," he added.

The International Solar Alliance is a collaborative platform for increased deployment of solar energy technology that serves as the vehicle to assess energy, ensure energy security, and facilitate the energy transition for its members.

The ISA which is also known as International Solar Alliance is an intergovernmental organization with a global directive to Improve solar growth by assisting in decreasing the cost of technology and financing.

International Solar Alliance is also the treaty-based agency responsible for implementing One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG), which aims to transfer solar power-generated energy to other areas and meet electricity demands.

Notably, Jaishankar is on an official visit to Fiji to attend the World Hindi Conference in Fiji.

Jaishankar on Wednesday called the World Hindi Conference a "celebration of culture." Speaking at the World Hindi Conference, Jaishankar stated they are here to "celebrate the right kind of globalization."

"A celebration of culture. But we are here to celebrate globalization. We are here to celebrate the right kind of globalization, one which is not used for domination, but which is a partnership of people where we deal with each other, where we mix with each other, where we gain from each other. And it is today, for many of us, when we see the confluence of cultures on this island, it is very much for us, a validation of the world ahead of us," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar expressed gratitude to Fiji authorities for co-hosting the World Hindi Conference.

"Once again, I thank the authorities in Fiji, your government specifically Prime Minister, for giving us a chance, because for many of us, including me, it's our first visit to this country. And I am very convinced that for most of us, it will not be the last," Jaishankar said.

Ahead of his travel to the Fijian capital Suva, He said that he will hold meetings with Fiji leadership.

"Tomorrow, I journey to Suva, to hold official discussions with the government of Fiji. And the message that I will take there is from Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees the Indo-Pacific today as an arena of vital interests for India and for us, when we look at the Indo-Pacific, Fiji occupies a very notable place," he said.

EAM Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wants to take its relationship with Fiji to a higher level.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said, "So I wish to assure you, Prime Minister, that Modi's government would like to take its relationship with Fiji to a higher level. That is the remedy that I carry as foreign minister. So I not only look forward to a wonderful conference on Hindi but also an opportunity to really raise the quality and substance of our relationship.

He further said, "So, once again, on behalf of all my fellow delegates, I would like to express my most sincere thanks for making us feel so comfortable here that really, there are few words that can express it truly, from the bottom of our hearts, a very, very big thank you valuable."

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan launched books during the World Hindi Conference, which is being co-hosted by the Fiji government and the Ministry of External Affairs. World Hindi Conference is being held from February 15-17. (ANI)

