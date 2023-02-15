Delhi, February 15: More and more states in the United states are now likely to push laws which will require government issues IDs for watching online porn sites. Earlier in January, Louisiana had brought a law that required online publishers to conduct age verification checks if their site’s content is more than 33.3% or more pornographic content.

Due to copycat legislation, the need for government issued id to view porn sites could expand to several states, according to the Free Speech Coalition, an adult entertainment trade group. 28 Porn Stars to Face Legal Action for Filming XXX Content at a Travelodge Without Authorisation.

The report in Free Speech Coalition further says that Florida, Kansas, South Dakota, and West Virginia introduced similar laws, and that bills in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Virginia appear to be the closest to becoming law. If passed, some of these laws could be enforced promptly, while others, in places like Florida and Mississippi, stipulate that they wouldn’t go into effect until July. Child Porn: German Police Launch Crackdown on International Child Pornography Ring, Shut Down Three Darknet Platforms.

The laws require age verification of all users, imposing damages on commercial entities found to be ignoring required age verification and distributing content to minors online that has been deemed to be inappropriate. The laws target online destinations where more than a third of the content is considered harmful to minors.

However, the age verification porn laws could also pose a privacy nightmare if the government-issued IDs become involved in ad-targeting systems or fall into the wrong hands.

Parents who allege their children visited adult websites and viewed material harmful to minors in violation of the law may file legal lawsuits against the websites. It is also important to note that in today’s day and age an underage user could easily bypass the government ID check with a VPN.

